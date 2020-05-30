Image caption It is claimed up to 300 people have gathered at times on Exeter Quay

Takeaway businesses on Exeter Quay have said they will be forced to close if people continue to ignore social distancing.

It is claimed at peak times up to 300 people were gathered in the area socialising and there was some anti-social behaviour.

One pub has closed its takeaway service and others said they would follow suit if things did not change.

Exeter City Council has been approached for comment.

On Facebook on Friday, The Prospect Inn said "we are done" after "abuse, harassment, urination and public nudity".

On The Waterfront, a local bar and pizzeria, said on Facebook it would have "no shame" in shutting its doors if things got out of hand.

Manager Kelly Hacker said she estimated at busy times there could be up to 300 people congregating and there had been "a lot of disrespectful behaviour".

She added: "The solution is trying to encourage everyone to be kind, be respectful, social distance."

Kelly Hacker said On The Waterfront had been in touch with the council and police for advice

A cafe owner on the Quay, who did not want to be named, also told the BBC he had been selling takeaway coffee and "the last couple of weeks... have seen it get a bit nutty".

"I am torn between saving all these idiots that are out there not socially distancing and then thinking that I need to survive," he said.

'Take responsibility'

It comes as Devon and Cornwall Police said they fined nearly 1,000 people for breaking lockdown rules between 1 April and 28 May.

The force urged people to check amenities at their destination before setting out.

It also encouraged people to "take personal responsibility for their actions, which remains key with the easing of lockdown restrictions".