Image caption The man died after getting into difficulty while using a personal watercraft

A 22-year-old man has died after being pulled from the sea in Devon.

The man, from Buckinghamshire, fell off a personal watercraft and got into difficulty at Teignmouth and was rescued by the RNLI lifeboat at about 21:15 BST on Tuesday.

Paramedics carried out CPR on the man, from High Wycombe, and he was taken to Torbay Hospital where he later died.

His death comes after two people died in separate incidents on the Cornish coast on Monday.

The RNLI has faced criticism for its decision not to have lifeguards on beaches.

'Impossible situation'

However, on Tuesday the chief executive of the RNLI asked the government to restrict access to the coast.

Mark Cowie said the lifting of lockdown restrictions in England had put the charity in an "impossible situation" of choosing between keeping lifeguards or the public safe.

A 17-year-old local girl died while with three others who survived after their boat capsized on the Doom Bar near Padstow and a 63-year-old local man who was confirmed dead after being pulled from the sea near Constantine by an off-duty RNLI lifeguard.

The deaths came after warnings about dangerous conditions over the bank holiday weekend.

Image caption Beaches were busy over the bank holiday weekend

The RNLI has said lifeguards will return to seven surfing beaches in Cornwall and one in Devon this weekend.

The move is part of its plans to patrol 70 beaches this summer rather than its usual 240.

Devon and Cornwall Police urged any witnesses to Tuesday's incident to contact them.