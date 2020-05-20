Image caption The beach car park at Saunton Sands was described as looking "like August"

Cars from "all over the country" have been seen in traffic gridlock in north Devon, police said.

Devon and Cornwall Police tweeted roads towards the coast were gridlocked on Wednesday afternoon and urged drivers not to travel there, saying toilets and other amenities were not open.

A car park for Saunton Sands beach, near Braunton, was described by a BBC cameraman as "looking like August".

Nearby Woolacombe was also described "a particular pinch point".

Officers tweeted traffic heading to beaches was "exceptionally busy" and beach car parks were shut to new cars.

Staff at the Saunton Sands car park asked motorists to drive on while they try and maintain control over access.

Police also warned motorists against abandoning their cars elsewhere, saying they should follow police advice when near beaches to avoid becoming trapped in smaller lanes.

Officers made it clear public toilets and other amenities were not open at present.

One officer said the area's elderly population would be "very anxious over the selfish actions of these individuals".

Tourism bosses in Cornwall and Devon were united in saying visitors should "stay away" as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were eased in England.

Under the new guidelines, households are able to drive to other destinations in England, such as parks and beaches.

However, tourism body Visit Devon said people should restrict journeys "to no more than one hour and only visit our region for short day trips" as the county's rural communities "lacked the infrastructure and NHS facilities to be able to cope with an influx" of coronavirus cases.