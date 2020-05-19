Image caption Jack and Jill Childcare in Torquay has now closed

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting eight children at a nursery and raping one child.

The alleged offences took place at Jack and Jill Childcare in Torquay, Devon.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also accused of two counts of rape not related to the nursery.

At Exeter Youth Court he entered no plea to the three rape charges. The sexual assaults were not put to him.

He is charged with one count of raping a child, 13 counts of sexual touching against eight children and the two historic rapes.

The youth, who is currently living outside Devon, was arrested on suspicion of sex offences last November.

District Judge Stephen Nicholls granted him bail to 2 June to appear before a judge at Exeter Crown Court for a further hearing.

The nursery closed after the owners resigned their Ofsted registration in January.