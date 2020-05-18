Crediton crash: Man arrested over motorcyclist death
- 18 May 2020
A man has been arrested over the death of a motorcyclist in a crash.
Daniel Adametz, 22, was killed in a collision with a car on the A377 in Crediton, Devon, at about 17:45 BST on 7 May.
A 27-year-old from Exeter was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, police said. He has been released under investigation.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.