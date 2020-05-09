Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to a property in Beaconfield Road in Plymouthon on Friday morning

A man in his 80s has died in a house fire in Devon.

Emergency services attended the property on Beaconfield Road, Plymouth at 11:13 BST on Friday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second person was taken to Derriford hospital for smoke inhalation.

His death is not being treated as suspicious but an investigation is ongoing, Devon and Cornwall Police said.