Motorcyclist dies at scene of Crediton accident
- 8 May 2020
A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car.
The crash happened just outside Crediton, in Devon, at about 17:45 BST in Thursday.
The A377 at Hookway Cross was closed for several hours in both directions while Devon and Cornwall Police examined the scene of the collision.
Officers are appealing for information regarding a blue Ford Mondeo and a red Peugeot 306 that were seen in the area around the time of the crash.