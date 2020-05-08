Devon

Motorcyclist dies at scene of Crediton accident

  • 8 May 2020
A377 Crediton Image copyright Google
Image caption The motorcyclist was heading towards Crediton on the A377 when the accident happened

A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car.

The crash happened just outside Crediton, in Devon, at about 17:45 BST in Thursday.

The A377 at Hookway Cross was closed for several hours in both directions while Devon and Cornwall Police examined the scene of the collision.

Officers are appealing for information regarding a blue Ford Mondeo and a red Peugeot 306 that were seen in the area around the time of the crash.

