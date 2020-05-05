Man dies in two-car crash near Plymouth

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A386, near the Dartmoor Diner

A man has died in a two-car crash on the outskirts of Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the the A386 Tavistock Road, near the Dartmoor Diner, at 04:40 BST.

The driver of a Mini, a man in his 50s from Plymouth, was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries but died a short time later.

The other driver, a man in his 30s who was in a Vauxhall Insignia, is not believed to have been badly injured.

Officers said the road was expected to remain closed between the Roborough roundabout and Yelverton "for some time".