Image copyright Andrew Segal Image caption The captain of the HMS Trenchant has been sacked following an inquiry by the Royal Navy

A submarine captain who allowed his crew to hold a barbeque party during the Covid-19 lockdown has been sacked.

Commander John Lewis, captain of nuclear powered hunter-killer submarine HMS Trenchant, allowed the party at Devonport dockyard in Plymouth.

A video shared on social media showed the crew dancing and laughing on the dockside after the submarine returned to the town for repairs.

The captain has been relieved of his command following a Royal Navy probe.

Image caption HMS Trenchant had been on patrol before having to return to Devonport to undergo repairs

Naval sources told the BBC that Cdr Lewis had been advised both by his senior officers on shore and some of his own officers on the submarine not to go ahead with the party.

A senior defence source said it was one of a number of instances that had undermined trust and credibility in his command.

Cdr Lewis will remain in the Royal Navy but will be assigned another role.