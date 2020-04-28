Image copyright Torbay and South Devon NHS Trust Image caption Hospital staff applauded Maurice as he walked out of hospital

A man said his life is "so much more meaningful" after surviving coronavirus and starting his recovery.

Maurice, who did not want to give his surname, spent four weeks in hospital after being admitted with coronavirus symptoms and almost "died twice".

"My perspective has changed - I was too busy going from A to B that you quickly lose touch with how fortunate we are," the 59-year-old from Torquay said.

He was greeted with applause upon leaving Torbay Hospital.

Maurice said he now had goals to help him get better including eating properly and giving himself time to explore Devon.

"It's great to be alive" he added.

Discussing his recovery, Maurice said there were two sides to it - the physical and the mental.

'Living angels'

He said he experienced "lots of unreal dreams from delirium" while in ICU.

"At times in my dreams I wanted to die because you feel so desperate and it is easier than fighting - but fight as hard as you can," he said.

In terms of his physical recovery, Maurice said he lost a lot of muscle mass while in hospital and his energy levels were really low.

However, the strength and co-ordination will gradually return with the help of physiotherapy, he added.

Maurice described the hospital staff who cared for him as "living angels".

"Without the morale-boosting attitude of all the staff and their genuine professional and caring nature I would have given in to Covid-19," he said.