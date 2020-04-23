Image caption HMS Trenchant had been on patrol before having to return to Devonport to undergo repairs

A submarine crew were filmed having a party during the coronavirus lockdown, prompting a Royal Navy investigation.

The captain of HMS Trenchant, a nuclear-powered attack submarine based at Devonport in Plymouth, has been sent home on leave.

Video of the crew enjoying a party and barbecue while the submarine was tied up have been shared on social media.

It shows sailors dancing and laughing, and a source confirmed some were drinking alcohol.

HMS Trenchant had been on patrol before having to return to Devonport to undergo repairs.

The crew had been required to stay with the submarine in isolation while the repairs were completed.

BBC defence correspondent Jonathan Beale said it was understood the captain had gone ahead with the entertainment despite being advised it might be inappropriate.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: "An investigation is under way. It would be inappropriate to comment further."