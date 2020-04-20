Devon farm death: Girl, 13, killed in quad bike accident
- 20 April 2020
A teenage girl has died in what police said "appears to have been a tragic accident" involving a quad bike.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to a farm near Buckfastleigh in Devon at about 19:00 BST on 13 April.
A 13-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and a "quad bike was located nearby", the force said.
Police are not treating the death as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.