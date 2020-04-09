Motorcyclist dies in Shaldon bin lorry crash
- 9 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 39-year-old man has been killed in a crash between a motorcycle and a bin lorry.
The crash happened on Teignmouth Road in Shaldon, Devon, at about 13:10 BST on Tuesday.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead when emergency services attended the scene near Labrador Bay car park.
Police said officers would like to speak to the male driver of a silver convertible sports car which was said to have its roof down.