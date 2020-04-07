Image caption Ritchie Buckthorpe 'deliberately' coughed in the officers' faces in Plymouth on 3 April

A man has been jailed after deliberately coughing in the faces of three police officers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Ritchie Buckthorpe, 31, of no fixed address, admitted three charges of assaulting police officers in plymouth on Friday.

He was jailed for a total of 52 weeks at Exeter Magistrates' Court by Judge Jo Matson.

He was also ordered to pay £80 each in compensation to the three officers.

The judge said the offences were so serious only custody could be justified.