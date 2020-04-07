Image copyright Justin Manester and Jody Ellis Image caption Justin Mansetser proposed on TikTok and partner Jody Ellis responded the same way

A couple living apart during the coronavirus pandemic are celebrating after getting engaged on TikTok.

Justin Manester popped the question to Jody Ellis on the social media app while singing Jason Derulo's song Marry Me and holding an engagement ring.

Ms Ellis accepted by posting a video of herself singing Abba's I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, while wearing a Haribo sweet as a stand-in ring.

She said: "Once I realised it wasn't a joke ... I said yes."

Ms Ellis, from Torquay, said she had been doing some social media training and when Mr Manester told her he was bored, she challenged him to make a TikTok video.

Mr Manester asked her to play it for the first time during a video call, which included her dad in South Africa.

"I was completely dumbfounded," she said.

Image copyright Justin Manester Image caption The couple met in February 2019 on a blind date

The couple, who met a year ago on a blind date, have been living separately in Devon during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ms Ellis said: "It has been really hard ... but we both realise how serious this situation is.

"We will have our time to be together at some point when this is all over.

"We would like to get married quite soon but I think we just have to wait and see what happens."

Mr Manester, who lives in Teignmouth, said the lockdown had made him think about his life.

"It makes you think about your loved ones," he said.

"None of us are getting any younger and it just felt like the right thing to do and try to spread some love and get some happiness back in the world."