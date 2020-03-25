Image caption The community action fund in Exeter will back projects supporting people who are most affected.

A £1 million fund has been launched to support people in Exeter who need help during the coronavirus outbreak.

The community action fund has been organised by Exeter City Council and Exeter Chiefs Community Foundation.

It will help groups access mall grants to work on projects supporting people who are most affected.

A new support service, Exeter Community Wellbeing, has also launched to help match people needing help in the city with those who want to assist them.

City council leader Phil Bialyk said the authority wanted to play its part in protecting the community.

"Some people may say 'well it has taken a bit of time' but these things just don't happen overnight," he said.

"Officers have been working day and night and I pay tribute to all the staff at the city council who have been pulling this together, along with all those groups and people who want to come forward.

"It is really fantastic what is happening out there."

A call centre and website have been set up to get information from people and organisations who want to offer support to the community response.

The service, set up by the council and Wellbeing Exeter, a partnership of voluntary and community sector organisations, will be able to co-ordinate support for those advised by the NHS to stay at home for 12 weeks.

It wants to hear from any person or group able to offer support and anyone caring for or aware of someone who would benefit from support because of coronavirus

To contact the service visit www.exeter.gov.uk/wellbeing or call 01392 263500.