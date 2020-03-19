Image caption The event was due to take place in May

One of the country's biggest outdoor adventure events for young people has been cancelled amid fears over the coronavirus.

More than 2,000 teenagers take part in the annual Ten Tors Challenge, trekking up to 55 miles across Dartmoor.

The event was due to mark its 60th anniversary this year, but organisers have postponed celebrations to 2021.

Director Col Neville Holmes said the decision was made in line with current government and clinical advice.

Participants, mostly from the south west of England, were due to take to the moor in the first weekend of May.

In teams of six, they would have navigated routes of 35, 45 or 55 miles, visiting 10 nominated peaks over two days and camping overnight.

"I know that this will be a great disappointment to many however, given that safety is always our number one priority with Ten Tors, I hope it will not be a surprise" Col Holmes added.