Image copyright University of Exeter Image caption The university has asked staff to work from home "wherever possible"

The University of Exeter has suspended "face-to-face" classes for a week and will move to online teaching.

In an email to staff seen by the BBC, registrar Mike Shore-Nye announced all teaching would be suspended following the recent government advice.

Mr Shore-Nye asked staff to work from home "wherever possible" until online teaching begins on 23 March.

He said: "Buildings will be open as normal should you need to collect any necessary equipment or belongings."

Mr Shore-Nye added they had asked students to "make arrangements to go home over the next few days" if possible.

However, he added accommodation would remain open for those who are unable to return home.

The message added some "essential services" on campus will remain open and staff working in these areas would be required to work as normal.