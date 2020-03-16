Image copyright Google Image caption The centre said their "primary concern" was for the safety of their residents and staff

A care home in Devon has closed to visitors after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The Meadowside and St Francis Care Centre in Plymouth have requested people stay away, following advice from Public Health England.

"We understand the concern this may cause but the safety of our residents and staff must always be our primary concern," the care home said.

The families of the residents have been informed, they added.

They have also introduced measures to allow residents to maintain contact with their family and friends.

"We have a comprehensive contingency plan and strict control measures in place to minimise the risks to residents and staff," a spokeswoman for the centre said.