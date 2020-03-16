Image copyright Darren Hartley Image caption Two tours were carried out to Drake's Island on Sunday

An island has reopened for a public tour for the first time in more than 30 years.

Drake's Island is a former fort, prison and adventure centre located about 550 yards (500 metres) off Plymouth.

It has been closed since 1989, but 105 tickets were put on sale for the tour to raise money for local charity St Luke's Hospice.

Visitor Darren Hartley said the tour on Sunday had been "a fascinating afternoon".

The first trip to the island, due to start at 08:00 GMT, was cancelled because of bad weather.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Drake's Island has been closed to the public since 1989

Image copyright St Luke's Hospice Care Image caption Members of the public were given tours of the deserted buildings around the island

Ticket-holders on two afternoon trips were successfully carried by boat to the island, and each given a two-and-a-half-hour tour of the deserted site.

Owner Morgan Phillips plans to create a living museum and heritage centre on the island, offering greater public access in the future.

Mr Hartley, who was on the final trip of the day, said on Twitter the island was "so beautiful and [with] so much history".

He said it "deserves to be repurposed so it can be enjoyed by others to release the potential whilst respecting nature's reclamation over the years".

Mr Hartley added: "Hopefully the new owners can strike the balance."