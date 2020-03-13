Image copyright Google Image caption Three people suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening in Sainsbury's car park

A 30-year-old man has been charged after pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in a supermarket car park.

Three people, including a police officer, were injured when they were hit by the car outside Sainsbury's in Pinhoe, Exeter, on Thursday.

Damien Price, from Exeter, was charged with GBH, ABH, assaulting an emergency worker, and causing serious injury by driving dangerously.

The trio who were injured were taken to hospital, and later discharged.

Det Insp Dawn Perriam said: "We would like to thank members of the public who came forward to assist in the incident, many of whom we have spoken to and taken statements from. We would also like to thank the staff at Sainsbury's for all their help."

Mr Price is due to appear at Exeter Magistrates' Court on 14 March.