Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Brandon Martin was hailed as a "popular young man" in tributes paid to him at the time

A speeding motorist has admitted causing the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed when his car overturned and hit a tree stump.

Jordan Sturcbecher, 20, was driving his Toyota Celica at 70mph (110km/h) in a 40mph (65km/h) zone when it crashed Cullompton, Devon, on 21 October 2018.

Front seat passenger Brandon Martin was killed, Exeter Crown Court heard.

Sturcbecher, of Orchard Way, Cullompton, admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

He had previously denied the charge but changed his plea seven weeks before his trial, which had been scheduled for 4 May.

Image copyright Nick Irving Image caption Jordan Sturcbecher, 20, admitted causing the death of the teenager as he drove at 70mph in a 40mph zone

The crash happened at about 01:50 BST at Five Bridges, close to the Diggerland tourist attraction where the teenager had been working.

Judge David Evans told Sturcbecher: "I make clear there are no promises about the eventual sentence. You need to prepare yourself for every possible eventuality."

The judge adjourned sentencing until 15 April and ordered a probation pre-sentence report. He released Sturcbecher on bail.