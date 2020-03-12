Image copyright Google Image caption Renato Gonzales, 50, repeatedly raped the girl over three years

A babysitter who repeatedly raped an 11-year-old girl in his care has been jailed.

Renato Gonzales, 50, abused the child between 2014 and 2018 before her mother saw sexual messages he sent to her.

Exeter Crown Court heard the abuse made the youngster feel like she had "lost part of herself".

Gonzales, from Paignton, had admitted five counts of rape and was jailed for 12 years.

The court heard how the maintenance engineer started abusing the 11-year-old while her mother was at work.

He "took advantage of her trust in you", Judge David Evans said as he also gave Gonzales a one-year extended licence.

The schoolgirl was 14 years old when her mother found his messages on her daughter's iPad.

Judge David Evans told Gonzales: "You took the opportunity to gratify yourself sexually, starting when she was 11. She was too young to understand what you were about but certainly felt uncomfortable and did not want it.

"She was confused and did not know, as a girl of 11 and with you being in your 40s, how to make it stop."

Judge Evans said the child had lost part of her connection with family and friends as a result of her abuse and was left feeling suicidal.