Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Tony Rowe is chairman and chief executive of Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs

The owner of Exeter Chiefs rugby club chased a Samurai sword-wielding man who tried to break in on New Year's Day, a court heard.

Brad McGauley, 24, wore a Guy Fawkes mask as he tried to force his way into Tony Rowe's house.

Exeter Crown Court heard McGauley was drunk and under the influence of drugs when he was spotted by Mr Rowe's wife.

McGauley, of Sages Lane, Woodbury Salterton, admitted attempted burglary and two counts of arson.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicle interference and possession of a weapon.

'Fearsome mask'

McGauley was initially spotted by Mr Rowe's wife Sharon who saw him trying to open the patio doors and started banging on a window from the inside.

He fled across fields and Mr Rowe, 71, pursued him in his car, tracking him down to a lane leading to Woodbury Salterton.

He stopped beside McGauley, who threatened him with an object Mr Rowe thought was a metal pole, but may have been the sword.

McGauley had already crashed his BMW into a hedge on the edge of Woodbury Salterton and started four fires at a house in the village. He went on to break into two cars.

Adjourning sentencing, Judge Timothy Rose said: "He had a sword in his hand and wearing a fearsome mask on his face. They [victims] must have been petrified."