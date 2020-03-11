Image copyright Paul Keppel Photography Image caption Ben Witts died after landing headfirst in a jump, an inquest heard

An experienced kitesurfer drowned after he was knocked out landing headfirst in a jump, an inquest heard.

Ben Witts, 40, was kitesurfing in gale-force winds at Saunton, north Devon, on 9 February 2019 when he made a "big jump".

The inquest at County Hall in Exeter heard Mr Witts either mistimed the jump or landed awkwardly.

His girlfriend Cheylee Howson raised the alarm when she saw his kite was in the water.

"He just looked like he was having fun doing a few tricks," she told the inquest.

"He took a big jump and when I looked up the kite was in the water. I just knew something was wrong."

Image copyright Cheylee Howson Image caption Girlfriend Cheylee Howson realised something was wrong when she saw his kite in the water

Attempts were made to resuscitate Mr Witts on the beach but he was pronounced dead later at North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple.

A pathologist told the inquest there was bruising on Mr Witts' skull and the cause of death was drowning.

Andy Gratwick of the British Kitesports Association, said Mr Witts' 10m kite was "large" for the wind conditions.

But he found no fault in his kitesurfing gear.

Mr Witts, who ran the Saunton-based North Devon Kitesurfing, had not been wearing a helmet, but Mr Gratwick said it was not compulsory in the sport.

Coroner Philip Spinney said his death was a "tragic accident".