A Premiership rugby club has explained its decision to turn away former Flybe staff from their match on Saturday.

The staff had won tickets to the game against Bath as part of the sponsorship arrangement between the airline and the Exeter Chiefs.

The Exeter-based airline collapsed last week making 2,000 staff redundant.

A statement from the club said it had informed managers "that any future benefits would no longer be in place" and so the tickets were not valid.

Flybe staff were allocated tickets as work incentives and some turned up to the match expecting to use them.

However they were surprised to be told they could not attend the game as the tickets were no longer valid.

Signed by Chief's chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe, the statement said the club was "saddened to hear of the airline's demise" which meant it "failed to conclude a commercial agreement".

It explained tickets were issued to Flybe, who had been sponsors since 2010, and the club did not know some were used as staff incentives.

The statement added: "Detailed information was sent to senior Flybe management informing them of the fact that any future benefits would no longer be in place.

"It appears this key information was not forwarded onto those staff who had been allocated tickets for this game and that of future games."

All Flybe staff have now been offered free admission to watch the Exeter Braves, the club's second team, in a match next month "as a small gesture".

Tickets for the match against Saracens Storm are available on the club's website at £10 for an adult.

Exeter Chiefs are currently top of the Premiership after beating Bath 57-20.