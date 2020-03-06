Image copyright Google Image caption The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the seen after being hit by a Royal Mail lorry

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a Royal Mail lorry on a dual carriageway in Devon.

It happened in the early hours on the A30 eastbound carriageway, by the slip road for Exeter Airport.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed while a forensic examination took place. One lane remains closed.

Devon and Cornwall Police appealed for any witnesses to get in touch with officers.