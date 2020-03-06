Image copyright Google Image caption St Mary's Church will be "temporarily" closed for deep cleaning, the Church of England said

A church in Devon has been closed for a deep clean after a parishioner was diagnosed with coronavirus, the Church of England announced.

The person tested positive for the virus after attending a Holy Communion service at St Mary's Church, Churston Ferrers on Sunday.

A school in the town also shut earlier this week when a pupil tested positive for the virus.

The church was temporarily shut on the advice of Public Health England (PHE).

Members of the congregation have been informed and asked to contact PHE for advice, church officials said.

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?

The Rev Prof Gina Radford, a vicar in south Devon and former deputy chief medical officer for England, said the church would "support people both spiritually and practically".

Rev Radford added they would "listen to concerns" of parishioners and "affirm and confirm the official health guidance".

The Church of England has published official guidance on its website for churches with attendees who have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The recommendations include: