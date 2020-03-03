Devon

Man, 78, killed in Teignmouth two-car crash

  • 3 March 2020
A379 Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened at the Exeter Road and Quay Road junction of the A379 in Teignmouth

A 78-year-old man has been killed in a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the crash at a junction on the A379 in Teignmouth, Devon, at about 14:40 GMT on Monday.

The driver of a gold Land Rover Freelander, from the Teignmouth area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old female driver of a Peugeot, from the Dawlish area, and her 93-year-old female passenger, from the Teignmouth area, suffered minor injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police have asked for any witnesses or people with dashcam footage of the incident to contact officers.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites