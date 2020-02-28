Image copyright Google Image caption Kim Bruce, 53, stole from Libraries Unlimited, a reading charity based at Exeter's Central Library

A finance manager has admitted defrauding two charities out of almost £50,000 while she was working for them.

Kim Bruce, 53, was an accountant at the Westcountry Rivers Trust in East Cornwall and a finance manager at Exeter-based Libraries Unlimited when she stole the money.

Bruce, of Deer Park, Ivybridge, altered bank details to make unauthorised payments.

She admitted five counts of fraud at Exeter Crown Court.

Bruce stole sums of £1,908 and £1,663 from the Rivers Trust between July 2017 and May 2018, the court heard.

After moving to Libraries Unlimited, she stole increasing sums of money including £4,688 in January 2019, £12,178 on 11 March and a final sum of £26,659 on 25 March.

The Westcountry Rivers Trust works to restore the quality of rivers, whilst Libraries Unlimited offers improved access to reading services for the public.

Image copyright Google Image caption Westcountry Rivers Trust was founded in 1994 by a group including poet laureate Ted Hughes

Ms Hollie Gilbery, defending, said Bruce had repaid £16,000 of the stolen money and final salary payments of £1,500 were withheld by the Rivers Trust and £3,000 from Libraries Unlimited.

Bruce was released on bail and is due to be sentenced on 9 March.

Judge David Evans told her: "This should give you no false hope. All options, including immediate custody will be open to the sentencing judge on the day, so please put your affairs in order."