Image copyright Marie Ball Image caption Iris Brown, pictured in her WAAF uniform, sent messages in Morse code during WW2

Dozens of mourners have attended the funeral of a woman who served in the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) during WW2.

Iris Annie Brown handled secret messages as a teleprinter operator in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire during the war.

The WAAF was formed in June 1939 when the country anticipated imminent war and men prepared for the frontline.

Ms Brown died on 4 February at the age of 98 in Plymouth, Devon.

She had grown up in Walsall, Staffordshire before volunteering to join the WAAF at 19 years old, along with thousands of women.

She spent five years sending messages in Morse code and helping those injured on the frontline.

Image copyright Marie Ball Image caption Iris Brown was married to a Royal Marine during her time in the WAAF

Her daughter Marie Ball said she could still remember the whole code at 98 years old.

She said her mother rarely spoke about her experience after witnessing "terrible things".

"'I saw men come back with legs shot off'" she said she would say.

Image caption Family and friends gathered at St Andrew's Church in Plymouth

A quarter of a million women had served in the WAAF by 1945.

Their responsibilities ranged from administrative duties, to maintaining and repairing aircraft.

Ms Brown went on to serve in the West Midlands Police in the 1970s.

Ms Ball said she was "inspired" by her mother to become a "special" in the force herself.

"When I reflect on what she's done, and how much she has enjoyed it, my sister and I are very proud of her," she said.

"We've all followed in mum's footsteps doing various things."

Ms Brown was awarded three medals in her final years, including two war medals and a long-service police award.

Image caption Ms Brown's daughters - Julie Hunt and Marie Ball - wore their mother's medals