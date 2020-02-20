Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Jean Disney was last seen on Monday

A body has been found in the search for an 87-year-old woman who might have fallen into a river.

Jean Disney was last seen in Tiverton, Devon, at about 03:00 GMT on Monday. Devon and Cornwall Police said she had possibly gone into the River Exe.

The force said a body was discovered by a dog-walker near Thorverton Weir eight miles (13km) away.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but Ms Disney's family has been made aware, it added.

Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.