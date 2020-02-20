Body found in search for missing 'river fall' woman
- 20 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A body has been found in the search for an 87-year-old woman who might have fallen into a river.
Jean Disney was last seen in Tiverton, Devon, at about 03:00 GMT on Monday. Devon and Cornwall Police said she had possibly gone into the River Exe.
The force said a body was discovered by a dog-walker near Thorverton Weir eight miles (13km) away.
Formal identification has not yet taken place but Ms Disney's family has been made aware, it added.
Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.