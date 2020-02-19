Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Jean Disney was last seen on Monday

A missing 87-year-old woman may have fallen into a river three days ago, police have said.

Jean Disney was last seen in Tiverton, Devon, at about 03:00 GMT on Monday.

Emergency services have been carrying out searches as well as members of the public, who have been urged to keep away from the River Exe.

Devon and Cornwall Police said "evidence at this time has strongly indicated that Jean fell into the water in the early hours of Monday".

"Police are aware that local residents and concerned members of the public have been organising their own searches.

"Officers strongly urge anyone wishing to assist not to approach any areas immediately adjacent to the river, or any other flooded areas," the force said.