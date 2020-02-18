Image caption Witnesses say the house was struck at about 20:30 GMT

A house burst into flames after being struck by lightning, emergency services say.

At least six fire engines attended the scene on Kirkwall Road, Crownhill, after the home was hit at about 20:30 GMT.

The male resident was "lucky to survive", a spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire Service said.

Pete Libbey, a local resident, said the lightning strike and fire was something he had "never seen before".

A funding page has already been set up to raise money for the owner of the property.