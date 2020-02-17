Image copyright PA Image caption Mark Heffernan spent the money on alcohol, travel and bonuses for him and his team

Two former Great Western Railway (GWR) staff have admitted defrauding the company out of thousands of pounds.

Mark Heffernan, 47, of Chudleigh, Devon admitted four counts of fraud totalling £10,530 at Bristol Crown Court.

His former personal assistant Jennifer Perry, 46, from Pill, North Somerset pleaded guilty to facilitating £3,281 worth of fraudulent expenses.

Heffernan received a 12-month suspended sentence, with Perry ordered to pay a £500 fine.

The court heard how Heffernan, the former deputy operations director, spent the money on alcohol, travel, hotels and bonuses between June 2009 and December 2016.

Investigating officer DC Dilwyn of the British Transport Police said: "Heffernan abused his senior position to get additional benefits from the company for him and his team over a period of seven years and Perry knowingly facilitated this on a number of occasions."

Heffernan was ordered to pay £10,530 in compensation to GWR within three months, as well as court costs of £1,800.

Perry was handed a further £500 in court costs.