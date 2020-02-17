Man jailed for raping and abusing disabled man

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Christopher Fallon has been jailed for 17 years for repeatedly sexually abusing a disabled man

A pensioner who raped or abused a disabled man 176 times while claiming to give him "medical massages" has been jailed for 17 years.

Christopher Fallon denied four counts of rape, 10 of sexual assault, and four of making a person engage in sexual activity.

Fallon, 71, of Plymouth, was convicted by a jury at Plymouth Crown Court last month.

Sentencing, the judge said the abuse had been "sickening".

The court heard each of the charges Fallon faced covered multiple offences, meaning the total number specified in them was 176, of which 38 were rapes.

The judge, Recorder Richard Shepherd, sitting at Exeter Crown Court, said the victim, who had an IQ of 69, was a "very vulnerable man".

'Abuse of trust'

He said: "For three or four times a month for over four years, you raped or sexually abused him.

"You tricked him into believing you could help with his ongoing medical problems. You abused his trust."

The court heard Fallon disguised his assaults as medical treatment, claiming his sexual assaults would alleviate the symptoms of one of his medical conditions.

He claimed other sexual assaults were ways of helping the man relax.

The abuse only came to light when the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, mentioned it to his mother and carers.

The court heard the abuse had such a profound psychological effect on the man he was unlikely to be able to carry on living independently.

The details of the case were so distressing the judge told jury members they should seek counselling if they were affected by that they heard.

Rupert Taylor, defending, said Fallon worked throughout his life but now feared he would die in prison.