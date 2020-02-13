Man denies murder of Devon scrap dealer
- 13 February 2020
A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a scrap dealer found dead in a burnt out caravan.
Geoffrey Pearce's body was found in a scrap yard near the village of Newton Poppleford in Devon on 9 January.
Appearing via video link from prison, Lewis Finch, 31, from Brixham, denied murdering the 47-year-old at a hearing at Exeter Crown Court.
Judge Peter Johnson remanded Mr Finch in custody and adjourned the case for a trial on 6 July.