Image copyright Google Image caption Carpets have been made in Axminster since 1755 and the company has supplied the royal family since 2012

A company which supplies carpets to the Royal Family says it intends to appoint administrators to try to protect the business.

Devon-based Axminster Carpets said it was focused on "securing a sustainable future" for those who believe in "quality craftsmanship".

Carpet making in the town dates back to 1755, with the current iteration of the company being established in 1937.

As many as 90 jobs could be at risk if the company goes into administration.

The company had previously come close to closing in 2013 and was subsequently rescued by a consortium led by a private investor Stephen Boyd.

These troubles came just a year after it had been granted a Royal Warrant to supply carpets to the Royal Family in 2012.

Managing director Jonathan Young said the company's focus "remains on securing a sustainable future", adding it was important for the "local town, our employees, customers, suppliers and consumers who value the quality of craftsmanship".

"We have been encouraged by the level of interest in investing in our brand and in retaining manufacturing in Axminster and we look forward to confirming our plans in the near future as a going concern," he said.