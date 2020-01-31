Image copyright Police Image caption Hannah Bragg played rugby for Tavistock and was a keen horse rider

Two teenage drug dealers have been sentenced following the death of a 15-year-old girl from an ecstasy overdose.

Hannah Bragg died after taking MDMA and LSD with a friend at a disused viaduct near Tavistock, Devon on 23 June 2018.

A 17-year-old boy from Tavistock and Hannah's friend, a 16-year-old boy from nearby Yelverton, both admitted supplying Class A drugs.

The 17-year-old was given a 12-month youth rehabilitation order and ordered to do 50 hours unpaid work.

The 16-year-old was given a 24-month rehabilitation order and ordered to do 70 hours unpaid work.

Plymouth Crown Court heard how the boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been dealing drugs which they had bought via the dark web, which allows anonymous browsing on the internet.They had been getting drugs including LSD, ketamine and MDMA sent to their addresses and had been supplying drugs to children as young as 12.