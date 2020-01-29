Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Left to right: Scott Dore, Terry Sneap and Kate Wills targeted the 19-year-old victim as she was walking home

A gang who repeatedly Tasered a teenager in the face have been jailed.

Kate Wills, her boyfriend Terry Sneap and his friend Scott Dore attacked the 19-year-old victim in Newton Abbot, Devon, on 10 August.

At Exeter Crown Court, they admitted causing actual bodily harm.

Wills, 27, of Buckland, was jailed for 16 months and 20 days, Sneap, 30, of Kingsteignton, for 14 months and Dore, 27, of Newton Abbot, for 15 months and 20 days.

The court heard the victim was walking home when she was shot with a BB gun, bitten on the nose and Tasered in the face repeatedly. At one stage Wills also aimed for her eye.

"This was a very serious attack, not far off causing grievous bodily harm," Judge David Evans said.

Wills who also admitted possessing a prohibited weapon, handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis, aimed the Taser between the teenager's legs but it had run out of charge and did not fire.

Sneap also admitted production of two cannabis plants, while Dore also pleaded guilty to theft.

The motive for the attack has never been established.