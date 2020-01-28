Police to investigate new 1978 gang rape leads

Image caption Jane called on anyone with information they felt unable to divulge to do so anonymously through Crimestoppers

Detectives investigating the gang rape of a teenager in Plymouth in 1978 have received new information following a public appeal for help.

Det Supt Jo Hall said so far there had not been any arrests but there had been a "positive reaction" from the public.

She said the leads they had received would be investigated.

Jane, who was 17 when she was raped by men claiming to be Welsh rugby players, thanked those who had come forward.

She said: "It had been very touching to read the many messages of support from complete strangers on the Facebook accounts of South Wales and Devon and Cornwall Police.

"You have all helped me through this stressful process."

Last Tuesday, police issued e-fit images of two men they think could help identify the rapists.

Jane, who is using a pseudonym to protect her identity, urged the men to come forward and "do the right thing".

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption The police have launched an appeal to find two witnesses who they think could identify the rapists

Det Supt Hall said in the week since the appeal, the force had received a number of calls, plus information reported online, which would be investigated.

"The victim of these horrendous crimes deserves justice," she said.

"If you can help us identify the two men that we are seeking as witnesses, or you have any information that might assist us, no matter how small, I appeal to you to contact us."

It is believed the rapists were part of a group of men from a touring sports team visiting Plymouth from South Wales.

The offences took place on a Saturday in 1978 at the now closed Strathmore Hotel on Elliot Street.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling the incident room on 0800 096 1233 or by visiting the dedicated appeal page.