The officers in the vehicle were unharmed

A police car's windscreen was smashed by a swede that was thrown from the side of the road.

The Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) was responding to a call when the vegetable was tossed at it on Hellevoetsluis Way in Torquay, Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the cost of the damage was about £500.

An officer from the ARV unit said those in the car at the time were "fine, but very annoyed", and couldn't attend the job they were called out to.

Police are continuing their enquiries into the incident, and have asked anyone with information to get in touch.