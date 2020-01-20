Devon

Police windscreen smashed by swede in Devon

  • 20 January 2020
Smashed windscreen Image copyright @50bikecop
Image caption The officers in the vehicle were unharmed

A police car's windscreen was smashed by a swede that was thrown from the side of the road.

The Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) was responding to a call when the vegetable was tossed at it on Hellevoetsluis Way in Torquay, Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the cost of the damage was about £500.

An officer from the ARV unit said those in the car at the time were "fine, but very annoyed", and couldn't attend the job they were called out to.

Police are continuing their enquiries into the incident, and have asked anyone with information to get in touch.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites