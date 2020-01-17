Man dies in Bovey Tracey industrial incident 'involving skip'
- 17 January 2020
A man has died in a possible industrial incident involving a skip in Devon.
Officers were called to St John's Lane in Bovey Tracey at 13:30 GMT to reports of someone under a skip, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
A statement said a man in his 30s was declared dead at the scene.
The force added that his next of kin and the Health and Safety Executive had been informed. A cordon is in place and inquiries at the scene are ongoing.