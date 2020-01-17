Image caption Holly Strawbridge denied supplying a class-A drug and child cruelty

A mother has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for giving her son prescription drugs that led to his death.

Tyler Peck, 15, was found dead at his mother Holly Strawbridge's home the morning following a drugs binge.

Strawbridge, 34, of Salcombe, Devon, was found guilty last year of supplying Class-A drugs to another child under 16 and two counts of child cruelty.

Tyler died from an overdose of morphine drug Oramorph and Gabapentin.

Social workers described him in court as a "bright, thoughtful and caring young man".

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Tyler Peck was found dead at his mother's house in Salcombe, Devon

Sentencing Strawbridge at Plymouth Crown Court, Judge Paul Darlow said she was guilty of "wilful ill-treatment" of her son and "condoned" his drug-taking.

He said she was "either defensive, obstructive or undermining" of social workers who offered help.Judge Darlow went on to say it was "callous and unreasonable" to blame two 15-year-olds, who were with her and Tyler on the night of the drugs binge, for what happened.

Timeline of events