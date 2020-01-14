Image copyright Google Image caption The 14-year-old boy was attacked in a footpath between Ashleigh Road, Fort Street and Sunset Heights

Officers in Devon are looking for a man after a 14-year-old boy was attacked with a knife.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the man, aged 50 to 60, approached the boy at about 07:45 GMT on Monday in Barnstaple and asked him for money.

When the teenager refused, he was attacked and suffered minor cuts to his stomach.

The attacker, who fled the scene, is described as white with short, scruffy, grey hair.

The attack took place in a footpath between Ashleigh Road, Fort Street and Sunset Heights.

The man was wearing a black beanie hat, a black leather jacket, dark blue jeans and black running style shoes.

The force has appealed for any witnesses or anyone who knows the attacker to contact them.