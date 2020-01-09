Image copyright Google Image caption James Paskins died with his family beside him, Devon and Cornwall Police said

A 26-year-old man has died more than three weeks after he was involved in a crash with a van in Plymouth.

James Paskins, from Plymouth, died away with his family beside him on Wednesday due to injuries he sustained in the 15 December crash, police said.

Mr Paskins was sitting in a Peugeot 109 at the Manadon slip road of the A38 when his car, which was stationary at the time, crashed with a Renault van.

Another passenger in the Peugeot sustained non-serious injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police has urged any witness to get in touch.