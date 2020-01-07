Plympton crash: Motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle collision
- 7 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has died in a three-vehicle crash in Devon.
The biker's Triumph was on fire when emergency services arrived after the crash involving a car and a breakdown truck.
The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene near Deep Lane in Plympton.
Devon and Cornwall Police is working to establish the cause of the crash just before 17:00 GMT on Monday and appealed for witnesses.