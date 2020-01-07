Devon

Plympton crash: Motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle collision

  • 7 January 2020
Image caption The collision occurred on this road in between Deep Lane and Plympton Hill in Devon

A motorcyclist has died in a three-vehicle crash in Devon.

The biker's Triumph was on fire when emergency services arrived after the crash involving a car and a breakdown truck.

The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene near Deep Lane in Plympton.

Devon and Cornwall Police is working to establish the cause of the crash just before 17:00 GMT on Monday and appealed for witnesses.

