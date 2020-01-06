Image copyright Family picture Image caption Tom McConnachie died of head injuries

A drink-driver who killed a man set fire to his car to hide the evidence.

Lewis Seaman, 29, from Plymouth, admitted intending to pervert the course of justice after the collision in February last year.

His burned-out car was found by police after the crash which happened in Budshead Road, Plymouth.

Tom McConnachie, who was struck by Seaman's Kia, died of head injuries in hospital, Plymouth Crown Court heard.

Seaman also admitted being unfit to drive through drink, driving without insurance, causing personal injury and failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

Judge James Townsend warned Seaman he faces jail when he is sentenced at the same court on 31 January.

Mr McConnachie was described as "thoughtful and caring" by his family and loved playing football.