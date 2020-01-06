Plymouth man denies attack with seagull
- 6 January 2020
A man has denied wielding a seagull in a fight with a cafe customer.
Paul Elcombe, 26, allegedly threw the bird at Kyle Towers at Goodbody's cafe in Plymouth on 12 May last year.
Mr Elcombe, from Greenbank in Plymouth, appeared at the city's crown court to deny wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
No plea was entered to another charge of attempting to injure a wild bird. Mr Elcombe was remanded on bail for trial at Plymouth Crown Court on 7 April.