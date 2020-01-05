Second illegal rave on Dartmoor in under two weeks

Image copyright Google Image caption About 100 people attended the rave near Meldon Quarry on Dartmoor

A second illegal rave in two weeks has been held on Dartmoor.

Between 60 and 100 people attended the rave at Meldon Quarry near Okehampton between 03:00 and 09:30 GMT on Sunday.

No arrests have been made however police are charging £200 - plus £20 a day storage fees - for an untaxed Land Rover left at the site to be returned to its owner.

Officers had previously been called to break up an illegal rave at Cadover Bridge on Dartmoor on 27 December.

"After last night's rave an untaxed Land Rover was left at Meldon Quarry," the force tweeted.

"An apology to Dartmoor National Park for damaging their land with your antics wouldn't go amiss."

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Police said ravers should apologise to Dartmoor National Park for the damage they caused